Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr. Jimi Odimayo has said that he has no confidence in the ability of the Kogi State Governor, Mr Yayaha Bello to organiz a credible governorship primary election in the state.

He said the appointment of Governor Bello the chairman of the APC governorship primary election committee in the state by the Governor Bala Buni led Caretaker Transition Committee could not help the party.

Odimayo in a post on the facebook page of his Director of Media and Communication, Mr. Yemi Akintomide, said Bello would be bias in the discharge of his duties.

He said the “Kogi State Governor is coming to the state for a special mission.”

He urged the leadership of the APC to replace Bello with another credible leader of the party in order to have a credible governorship primary election in the state.