Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

A member of All Progressives Congress (APC) National Committee on Ondo State governorship election, Osita Okechukwu, has dismissed fears that the APC might lose the election.

He said like Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, the APC candidate in Ondo State, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, would win the governorship election as both share a lot in common.

Okechukwu noted that Akeredolu like Obaseki had in the last four years invested in physical infrastructure development and also reconciled with fellow aspirants thereby going into the poll with peace having advantage of internal democracy.

He said: “I don’t harbour any fears of APC losing Ondo State because Akeredolu and Obaseki share a lot in common. One, they devoted much more resources in the past four years to physical infrastructure development than stomach infrastructure. This is why some elite are antagonistic to both.

“Secondly, both diligently reconciled with their fellow aspirants within their parties thus going into the election with the spirit of internal democracy advantage. Thirdly, they both defeated same candidates in 2016 and one does not see the danger naysayers are hyping. Fourthly, don’t forget that they are products of our great party, APC.”