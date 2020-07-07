Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the resignation and defection of the duo of Deputy Governor, Agbola Ajayi and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) as unreasonable selfish ambition.

National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, John Akpan Udoedehe, chided the duo during the inauguration of the Ondo State governorship screening and Appeal Committees at the party’s national secretariat.

Adding that their action was skewed towards personal, rather than collective interest, he said ; “ In the last few months, our party has been rocked by crisis, in several states, including Ondo State, where the former Deputy Governor and the former Secretary to the State Government defected to other parties to seek platforms to contest for the governorship elections of the State.