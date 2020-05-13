Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Unity Forum, a factional group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has adopted Olusola Oke as its preferred candidate ahead of the October governorship election.

The group announced its decision after a meeting yesterday at the residence of its leader and former deputy governor, Alli Olanusi.

Olanusi, who spoke on behalf of the group, disclosed that the endorsement gained the support of 10 other governorship aspirants who are members of the group.

However, two members or the faction, Ajayi Boroffice and Isaac Kekemeke, said they were not in support of the decision, saying the endorsement was Olanusi’s singular decision which did not gain the backing of the entire group.

Kekemeke, who had earlier withdrew from the group, said he would continue with his ambition to contest the governorship election despite the endorsement of Oke by the Unity Forum.

But, Olanusi insisted that the governorship aspirants, in the group, were carried along before Oke endorsement.

He said many factors, including popularity and acceptability, were considered before concluding on the choice of Oke as the candidate of the group.

With the development, Oke, Akeredolu, Kekemeke and Boroffice may likely slug it out at the party’s primary holding later in the year.