Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Unity Forum, a factional group within the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has adopted Chief Olusola Oke as its prefered choice of candidate ahead of the October governorship election.

The group announced its decision after a meeting held at the residence of its leader and former Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Alli Olanusi.

Olanusi, speaking on behalf of the group, disclosed that the endorsement gained the support of 10 other governorship aspirants who are members of the group.

However, two members or the faction, Senator Ajayi Boroffice and Hon Isaac Kekemeke, said they were not in support of the decision, saying that the endorsement was Olanusi’s singular decision which did not gain the backing of the entire group.

Kekemeke, who had earlier withdrew from the group, said he would continue with his ambition to contest the governorship election despite the endorsement of Oke by the forum.

Olanusi has however insisted that all the governorship aspirants in the group were carried along before the endorsement of Oke.

He said many factors including popularity and acceptability were considered before concluding on the choice of Oke as the candidate of the group.

With this development, Oke, Akeredolu, Kekemeke and Boroffice may likely slug it out at the party’s primary holding later in the year.