Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Uncertainty now pervades the political atmosphere in Ondo State as some governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are not comfortable with the adoption of indirect mode for the conduct of the party primary election holding tomorrow.

No fewer than 11 governorship aspirants of the party have kicked against the indirect primary adopted by the party, but the leadership of the party is insisting on going ahead with the process of choosing its flag bearer for the October governorship election in the state.

Except Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the incumbent governor of the state who is seeking a re-election on the platform of the APC, no other aspirant is comfortable with the system.