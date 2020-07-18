Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Uncertainty now pervades the political atmosphere in Ondo State as some governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are not comfortable with the adoption of indirect mode for the conduct of the party Primary election holding tomorrow (Monday).

No fewer than 11 governorship aspirants of the party have kicked against the indirect primary adopted by the party, but the leadership of the party is insisting on it’s resolve to go ahead with the system to choose it’s flag bearer for the October governorship election in the state.

Except Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, the incumbent governor of the state who is seeking a re-election on the platform of the APC, no other aspirant is comfortable with the system.

The development may lead to many of the aspirants boycotting the governorship primary election as many of them alleged that it was a calculated attempt to favour Akeredolu.

It was learnt that some of the aspirants are already negotiating with other political parties in order to make their ambition known under such party considering the development in the APC.

But some aspirants including Chief Olusola Oke and Mr Isaac Kekemeke said they will go ahead with the election regardless of the kind of primary adopted.

Although the two gladiators had protested against the indirect primary system adopted by the party, they said they would not boycott the primary election.

It was speculated that some of the aspirants are considering a merger option in another political party as a means to wrestle power from Governor Akeredolu.