Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Saturday staged a peaceful demonstration to protest against the adoption of direct primary election recently announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The APC members who are supporters of 11 governorship aspirants of the party urged the national secretariat of the party to rescind on its decision to adopt direct primary election.

Armed with placards with different inscriptions, the protesters vehemently rejected direct primary mode as they moved round major streets in Akure, the state capital.

The protesters called on the leaders of the party to adopt direct primary election to select the party’s candidate.

The APC members who converged on the state Secretariat of the party held the protest for several hours, chanting various solidarity songs.

No fewer than 11 governorship aspirants of the party has on Friday protested against the direct primary election at the national secretariat of the party.

One of the aspirants, Chief Olusola Oke has during the protest presented a letter to the acting National Chairman of the party and demanded for indirect primary election.