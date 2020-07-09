Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that Indirect Primary election will be used by both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their governorship primary election in Ondo state.

INEC said it took the decision after wide consultation with stakeholders in both parties.

The electoral body has thus fixed 2nd to 27th July, 2020 for primaries by political parties to pick candidates for the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state.

The mode of the primary election to be adopted by the APC had generated a lot of controversies as many aspirants preferred direct primary, while the incumbent Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu said he would be ready for any mode of primaries.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Rufus Akeju who confirmed INEC position to newsmen in his office, noted that the indirect mode of primary was communicated to INEC through a letter from the APC national Secretariat.

Akeju noted that all the 17 political parties would adopt indirect primary system.

The APC has fixes July 20 for its primary election, while that of PDP is hold on 22nd July.