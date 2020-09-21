Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have traded words over a recent clash in Ifon, headquarters of Ose Local Government Area between the two parties.

While the APC accused PDP members as being the mastermind of the clash, the opposition alleged the ruling party was responsible for it.

PDP Campaign Organisation Media and Research Head, Samuel Fasua, said: “The public have been alerted long before now as to the sinister plans being hatched by the APC in Ondo to adorn political thugs in PDP branded materials to unleash mayhem on itself and the gathering of other political parties with the intention of putting the blame on the opposition.

“The APC that boasted of militancy, arms and ammunition, through one of its party chieftains and unleashed unprovoked mayhem on the PDP a few days ago in a botched assassination attempt on the PDP governorship candidate, has moved to the next scene of the unfolding drama.

“The information of the arrest of some hoodlums in branded vehicles, wearing PDP logo at Ifon in Ose council while our campaign train is due to make a stop in the town, that is presently circulating on social media, is nothing but an attempt by the APC to make good its evil plans.

“While appreciating the security agencies for their vigilance in averting a needless mayhem, we urge the public to remain focused and not fall for the antics of the APC members, who are determined to draw us into unproductive arguments that can distract us from those issues that border on the welfare of our people and failure of the APC government in addressing them,” he said.

APC, in a statement by the spokesperson of the Akeredolu Campaign Organisation, Olabode Olatunde, alleged that thugs, who wore PDP branded clothes attacked APC members in the area.