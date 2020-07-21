Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State Governorship Primary Appeal Committee will on Wednesday resume sitting to consider the fallout, complaints arising from the party primary conducted on Monday.
In the notice of meeting signed by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party disclosed that the sitting will hold at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.
“The APC Ondo State Governorship Primary Election was successfully conducted on Monday, July 20, 2020. Subsequently, the Primary Election Appeal Committee will begin sitting at the party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday, July 22, 2020” the statement read.
Meanwhile, the ruling party has descried the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a trajectory of successes in his private and public endeavours.
Celebrating him at 64, the party noted: “The APC congratulates the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN on his 64th birthday.
“Governor Akeredolu’s 64th birthday has come at an auspicious day when he has been declared winner of the APC Ondo State Governorship Primary Election.
“Our great party attests that the life of Governor Akeredolu has been a trajectory of successes in his private and public endeavours.
“In law, Governor Akeredolu is a luminary of no mean feat. In democracy and leadership, the party is proud to celebrate him as an advocate of people-focused governance and a true progressive.
“As Governor Akeredolu turns 64, our great party joins the family, associates and all well-wishers in expressing good wishes and prayers for many more years of valuable service to Ondo state, the party and the nation,” the statement signed by the party’s Deputy spokesperson read.
