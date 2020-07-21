Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State Governorship Primary Appeal Committee will on Wednesday resume sitting to consider the fallout, complaints arising from the party primary conducted on Monday.

In the notice of meeting signed by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party disclosed that the sitting will hold at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

“The APC Ondo State Governorship Primary Election was successfully conducted on Monday, July 20, 2020. Subsequently, the Primary Election Appeal Committee will begin sitting at the party’s National Secretariat on Wednesday, July 22, 2020” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has descried the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, as a trajectory of successes in his private and public endeavours.

Celebrating him at 64, the party noted: “The APC congratulates the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu SAN on his 64th birthday.