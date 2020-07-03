Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

It was bumber harvest for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as it raked in a whopping sum of N258.27 million from 12 governorship aspirants that purchased the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms to participate in the party’s July 20, 2020 primary.

The breakdown showed that the incumbent governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and 10 other male aspirants paid a cumulative sum of N247.50 million at the rate of N22.5 million for each expression of interest and nomination forms by each aspirant.

The only female aspirant of the list, Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe, however paid N11.25 million. This is in line with the guideline in the time table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the governirship primary election in Ondo State as released by the party.

According to the party’s guidelines, expression of interest form was sold N2.5 million while the nomination form went for N20 million.

Daily Sun gathered that at the close of submission of expression of interest and nomination forms on Thursday evening, all the 12 aspirants that obtained the forms met the deadline for submission of their forms.

While the incumbent Akeredolu tops the list of the aspirants, seeking for a second term mandate, ththree other aspirants who contested for the party’s ticket with the incumbent in 2016 primary include; Olusola Oke, Michael Olusegun Abraham and Olubukola Adetula.

Other vying for the party’s ticket include the pioneer state chairman of the party, Isaac Duerimini Kekemeke, former deputy clerk of the National Assembly, Olayide Adelami, Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjiml, Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola and Nathaniel Olumuyiwa Adojutelegan.

The only female aspirant in the pack, Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe is the daughter of the first executive governor of the old Ones State, Adekunle Ajasin.

Similarly, the publication of claims and objections for the aspirants is slated for Monday and Tuesday July 6 and 7 while the screening of the aspirants holds on Wednesday July 8 and screening appeal comes up on Friday July 10.

The Ondo State APC governorship primary election holds on Monday July 20 and election appeal is scheduled for Wednesday July 22, 2020.