Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee, on Friday, submitted the report on the 12 screened aspirants to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker committee, declaring one of them ineligible to contest the Ondo state governorship party primary.

The aspirants that participated in the screening exercise inclined: Joseph Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Owolabi Adelaml, Isaacs Duerimini Kekemeke, Olusola Oke Alex, lfeoluwa Olusola 0yedele and Olajumoke Olubusola Anifowoshe.

Others are Awodeyi Akinsehinwa Akinola Colinus, Olubukola Adetula, Abraham Olusegun Michael and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

Submitting the report at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, Chairman of the Ondo state screening committee, Tijani Tumsa, who did not disclose the identity of the disqualified aspirant, noted that the aspirants were scored based on their presentations, education qualifications, among others, announcing that one of the 12 aspirants failed to meet up the requirements set by the party.

“We commenced the screening exercise two days ago. There were twelve aspirants in all and I am glad to report that they all showed up for the exercise and we were able to conduct the screening within the two days stipulated.

“The committee decided that the aspirants be scored base on their presentations, educational qualifications, their commitment to the party, knowledge of the constitution, community service, manifesto of the APC their team spirit and working experience.

“Of the 12 aspirants for the election, the committee deemed it possible to qualify eleven of the aspirants to contest for the primary. We understand of course that the 12th aspirant has the option of apealing the decision of the committee.

“I will like to emphasize and to commend the aspirants who cooperated in no small measures for the success of this exercise. I will like to seize this opportunity to thank the party for finding us worthy to conduct exercise,” he noted.

Receiving the report on behalf of Governor Buni, the caretaker committee’s secretary, Sen. John Udoehe, commended the committee for what he described as diligent exercise.

He however assured that the report will be transferred to the Screening Appeal Committee for necessary action.