Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Second term ambition of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, yesterday received a boost as the National Youths caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsed him.

The youth body, comprising the party’s zonal youth leaders, the national youth leader, the deputy national youth leader, and all state youth leaders, declared their support for Akeredolu and affirmed their readiness to work for him.

The group endorsement of Akeredolu came after embarking on a two day tour of projects executed by the governor.

They described Governor Akeredolu as a performer who has transformed the state in virtually every sector.

Deputy National Youth Leader, Afeez Repete, while addressing newsmen after the tour, said a visit to the project sites would convince every lover of progress that Akeredolu should be supported to complete all he started.

Repete said it was the kind heart and commitment of Akeredolu that brought life back to the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, in terms of infrastructure development.

Meanwhile, a religious organisation, the World Bishops’ Council (WBC) in Africa, has called on the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, to resign and give peace a chance.

Spokesperson of the organisation, Bishop Seun Adeoye, in a statement, in Akure expressed dismay at the current political imbroglio in the state.

He said: “Since Governor Akeredolu and his deputy got into office through a joint ticket and on the same political platform, the best thing Ajayi should do after parting way with the governor and his former party, is to resign

“We wish to advise the deputy governor to allow peace to reign in the state. He should be grateful to Governor Akeredolu for picking him to run and govern the state with him.

“Since he has broken camp with his boss and benefactor, he should complete the cycle by leaving the government honourably. Playing the spoiler’s game and heating the polity the way the deputy gGovernor is doing it now, is ungodly.

“We advise him as a child of God to toe the path of honour by promptly resigning his deputy governorship position and pursue the path of peace.

“His exit from the position and current executive cannot block the plan of God for his life. We urge the deputy governor to let peace reign in the state.

“The people of Ondo State also deserve to live in peace. We wish him all the very best in his future endeavour and advise him to practise politics with the fear of God.”