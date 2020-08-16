Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Chairman of the All Progressives Council (APC) National Campaign Council for the election and Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said the ruling party’s victory in the gubernatorial poll would be a landslide.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said APC’s confidence in the election is further buoyed by the giant strides of Ondo State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in different areas of human endeavour during his first term in the State.

Speaking during the inauguration of the 104 members of the APC National Campaign Council for Ondo State Governorship election by the party’s Caretaker and Extra Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni at APC’s Secretariat in Abuja yesterday, Governor Sanwo-Olu assured President Muhammadu Buhari and APC leadership that Ondo will remain within the fold of the All Progressives Congress.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, pledged the commitment, passion and dedication of the National Campaign Council members to deliver Ondo State to APC come October 10.

He said: “Today, our great party the All Progressives Congress has begun a march to another victory in Ondo State. I have described this journey as a repeat performance of what we did less than four years ago, when the people of Ondo State filed out in their numbers to elect my brother and friend, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Aketi), as their sixth executive governor. The only difference in this year’s experience is that our victory will be a landslide!