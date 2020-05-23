Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke has lost his mother, Mrs Mariam Oke.

The deceased who was aged 91 died after a brief illness.

Oke had recently emerged the preferred choice of the APC Unity Forum, a faction of the APC in the state.

In a statement personally signed by the governoship aspirant, he said the deceased bid the world farewell on Thursday after a brief illness.

“I have lost my mother, Mrs Mariam Oke to the cold hands of death. She departed to join the saints at the ripe age of 91 after a brief illness.

“Mrs Oke, the Mother of Nation as she was fondly called, lived a sacrificial life for all her children. relations and friends alike.

“We shall all miss her motherly care, prayer and most importantly, her infectious kindness to all,” he added.

He said burial arrangements for the late nonegarian shall be announced later by the family.