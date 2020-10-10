Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A boat carrying some election materials to some riverine communities in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State has capsized.

It was gathered that the boat carried some ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) who left from Igbokoda.

However, it was gathered that there was no casualty in the incident as men of the Nigeria Navy rescued all the victims and the election materials.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state Police Command, Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident, describing it as “a minor accident”.

He said, “It happened but it was a minor mishap because there was no casualty and nothing happened to the election materials, everything is intact.”