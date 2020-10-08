Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade has threatened to invoke curse on any individual or group of people who foment trouble or sponsor violence before, during and after the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The monarch in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Michael Adeyeye lamented the unwarranted crisis in some parts of the state ahead of the election.

He said “Oba Aladetoyinbo as the custodian of culture of Akure, whose pronouncement is sequel to his invocation of the spirits of the ancestors will deal decisively with persons who may be bent on causing chaos during the election.

“His Majesty affirm that such persons should be ready to face the music of any of his intended action.

“It is important to reemphasize that Oba Aladetoyinbo had met with all the gladiators and leaders of the major political parties. His Majesty therefore expects all the gladiators and leaders to abide by the agreement reached during the various meetings.

“It is important to say without any iota of contradiction that Oba Aladetoyinbo will not give room for hooliganism and thuggery to thrive in his kingdom during the election or after. The ancestors would not fold their arms and allow a repeat of the ugly incident of 1983 in Akure and Ondo State at large.

“The monarch also implore the Independent National Electoral Commission to remain an unbiased umpire in this election.

Every vote must count and the rules should be adhered to strictly.

“Additionally, His Majesty urges all the security agents to display high level of professionalism while carrying out their duties. His Majesty wishes to passionately appeal to them not to compromise the confidence reposed in them by the good people of Ondo State,” he added.

Oba Aladetoyinbo also called on the people of Akure to go out on Saturday and exercise their franchise without fear.