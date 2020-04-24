Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has disowned campaign posters linking him to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the October governorship election.

A campaign video had gone viral on the social media in which Ajayi was seen campaigning to contest the governorship election on the platform of the PDP.

But Ajayi said the campaign posters and video did not emanate from him.

Ajayi, in a statement by his media aide, Babatope Okeowo, said he is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has not declared any governorship ambition.

He said the posters and video were the handiwork of some characters who are bent on creating disharmony in the political space of Ondo State.

“Recall that a WhatsApp’s group entitled: ‘Agboola Ajayi 4 Sure 2020’, was created last year by one Omobone Tunde to champion the governorship ambition of the deputy governor.

“The man in question has denied having anything to do with the WhatsApp group and the deputy governor has also said these characters, who see blackmail and propaganda as legitimate tools, are behind the governorship posters.

“Once again, the deputy governor did not authorise the purported video or any poster that may emanate from these people,” Okeowo said.