Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

After weeks of speculations, Ondo State Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi yesterday formally joined the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) with a threat to remove his boss, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu from office. He had in June this year joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and contested the party’s governorship primary election, but lost to Mr. Eyitayo Jegede.

Not satisfied with the outcome of the PDP’s primary, Ajayi pitched tent with the ZLP after he had secured the assurance of the former governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko and was given the governorship ticket of the party.

Speaking at the party’s secretariat when he formally announced his defection to the party, Ajayi said he joined the ZLP to change the view of people about politics and politicians. He said the ZLP has what it takes to take over power from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), just as he threatened to wrestle power from Akeredolu through legitimate means.

He said he was propelled by the call to serve, saying he joined the ZLP to put practical effect to the expectations of the people who obviously are not enamoured by the options offered by the two major parties in the state.

He said: “It is obvious that the affirmation of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the candidate of the APC coupled with the seeming failure of the PDP to produce a dependable and formidable alternative has dampened the democratic enthusiasm and morale of the people.

“To stir hope and re-channel the energy of the progressive electorate, I am teaming up with members of the ZLP, a chunk of most of the other members and my teeming allies from both the PDP and APC,” he added. He said the ZLP is a dependable platform to rescue Ondo State from a lacklustre, nepotistic and clannish leadership. While welcoming Ajayi to the party, the state Chairman of ZLP, Joseph Akinlaja said the ideology of the party is to invest in human development.