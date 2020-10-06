Romanus Ugwu, Akure

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, has pleaded with the youths of Ondo state not to fall victims of political violence in defence of politicians for this weekend’s governorship election.

He spoke in Akure during the signing of Peace Accord by political parties and candidates for the poll, expressing serious resentment over the involvement of only the children of the poor in elections violence.

The traditional ruler equally admonished the candidates and political parties to willingly obey to the letters the dictates of the content of the peace accord they signed, warning that there is no need signing if they cannot abide by it.

“To the youths, do not allow yourself to be used by the politicians because they will use you to get to the Government House and once they get there they will dump you for the next four years. When you become violent and get killed or maimed, they won’t know you or your parents. You will become the victim because the children of the elite and those contesting will never be on the streets shouting all sorts of names or political slogans.

“It is the children of the poor that are on the street collecting peanuts and risking their lives. No life is so cheap, not even as cheap as millions of dollars. The youths must support their candidates by only casting their votes in their favour since INEC has assured that vote will count. Do not become victims because life has no duplicate,” he warned.

Commenting on the Peace Accord, he said: “The election in Edo state was so good and so real that the contestants said they are not going to challenge the main outcome of the election. What it means is that it agreed with INEC did and what the security agents did to ensure a transparent election in that state. Before the election we were all aware of the heat that was generated in the state. However, that was history now.

“We are now in Ondo state as Peace committee to talk to the contestants and their supporters. As religious leaders, we are committed to peace. Let me make it very clear to all of us and to the players that are going to be on the pitch on Saturday to contest for one single governorship seat for the next four years, I urge you to see the signing of the Accord this morning as not just a mere ceremony or formality, but a commitment and covenant that you should be held responsible for the outcome at the end of the day.

“I like to commend all of you so far but I urge you to obey the rules of the game where there must be only one winner already ordained by God. Therefore, after signing this, you have to tell your supporters to be peaceful. Tell them not engage in thuggery anywhere not even at the polling boots and the anywhere in the city and the entire state.

“Let me remind us that power belongs to the Almighty God and he gives it to who he wants and the time he wants. He takes away from the person without even alerting them. So, let us not play God. God hates liars. It is distasteful and hateful before the almighty to say what you cannot do. Do not sign this Peace Accord if you know that you are not going give peace in the election on Saturday. Once you sign, you have committed to the Almighty God.

“You must know that Ondo is greater than any of you. I thank the security agencies on what they have done in Edo and gong to repeat in Ondo. They are going to do it better this weekend. The candidates must accept the outcome of the election as the will of the Almighty God,” he charged.