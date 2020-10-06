Romanus Ugwu, Akure

The Director-General National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has pleaded with the stakeholders not to inflict any harm on the corps members deployed for this weekend’s Ondo state governorship election.

He however assured the stakeholders that the corps members participating in the election will display high sense of honesty and neutrality during the poll.

Brid-Gen Ibrahim who spoke at a stakeholders meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), reaffirmed the scheme’s commitment to the success of the collaboration with the electoral body.

He also made a passionate appeal to the stakeholders including Royal Fathers, religious leaders and indeed politicians to ensure the protection of corps members on duty.

According to him; “I consider it appropriate to use this forum to express our appreciation to the relevant authorities and indeed the generality of Nigerians for the confidence reposed in the corps members who have over the years been engaged for electoral duties.

“The encomiums that usually follow their performance in exercises such as voter registration and administration of elections have straightened our resolve to continue to give our best in the service of our dear country.

“Recently, NYSC has also made a novel contribution to voter education through the production of a movie titled “The Return”. The film, whose cast are mainly serving corps members sensitized Nigerians on the need to shun violence during elections.

“I wish to also use this occasion to reaffirm our commitment to the success of the INEC-NYSC collaboration, which has earned for our electoral system, the growing confidence of Nigerians and the international community.

“In this regard, we will remain unrelenting in encouraging our youths on national service to perform election duties with high sense of responsibility. As we round off preparations for the Ondo State Governorship election, I wish to ensure all stakeholders that the corps members will be guided by the relevant laws and demonstrate honesty and the usual neutrality for which they are known.

“In commend the security agencies for their efforts towards ensuring peaceful conduct of elections, including the recent one held in Edo State. I also appeal to the good people of Ondo State including key stakeholders like our Royal Fathers, religious leaders and indeed politicians to compliment the efforts of the security agencies in this regards.

“In particular, I urge you to help sensitise your followers on the need to protect our corps members from any form of violence or molestation before, during and after the elections,” he appealed.