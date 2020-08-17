Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Prophet Ademola Bamigboye aka Ogidan Jesu of Arugbo Ojo Royal prayers mountain, Odo Owa Kwara State has again warned Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu not to under rate his embattled deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi in the Oct 10 governorship election.

In a message during yesterday’s Sunday service, the renown Prophet said although Ajayi will not win the election but he has the capacity ” to greatly devastate Akeredolu electoral fortunes”

While saying it is not too late to reconcile with the embattled deputy to boost his chances in the election and to reduce possible crisis during the election, he said failure to do this may not be too good for the state.

Prophet Ogidan Jesu who reiterated that divine arrangement in the governorship election favours Eyitayo Jegede the PDP candidate however told him to pray very hard and be extra Vigilant so as not to be robbed of his electoral victory.

In his words ” Let me make it clear that when God reveals to do something, the person concerned must be ready and willing to work for the realisation of that thing , to come to pass if not it may skip off from him because as there is divine arrangement there is also some wicked forces arrangement

“It is just like if God tells a barren woman that in nine months time you will carry a baby, and the woman carried away with joy go about celebrating without going to sleep with the husband, then the prophecy may not come to pass, so Jegede must pray and work hard if not Akeredolu may be the beneficiary of the prediction

” And i am warning again that the ruling party will use money and might to ensure Akeredolu wins in the election, but PDP and the electorate must be resolute by praying very hard and observant to allow their votes count.’ he added

The popular prophet who also predicted that Pastor Ize Iyamu of the APC will win the Edo Guber election however warned governor Godwin Obaseki not to rely on violence as he will be outwitted in every step he takes.

He also warned that former national chairman of APC, John Oyegun will go into political oblivion after the election even as he warned Adams Oshiomhole to pray seriously over his health shortly after the election.