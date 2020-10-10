Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State governorship election has commenced peacefully in many polling centres across the state.

Voters who trooped out in large number are going about the electioneering exercise without any fear of molestation.

In Akure, home town of the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede, the election commenced peacefully and the same was the situation in Owo, hometown of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

Also in Kiribo, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state which is the home town of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship candidate, Mr Agboola Ajayi, the election commenced on a peaceful note.

A chieftain of the APC in the state, Chief Jamiu Ekungba allayed the fear of violence in the election, saying that the people of Ondo State had witnessed crisis before and will not want to experience it again.

Ekungba who voted at unit in Owo said the people of Ondo would not want a repeat of the 1983 experience.

He said the political crisis of 1983 which turned many homeless would not be repeated in the state and assured of a peaceful election exercise in all parts of the state.

Ekungba who is a close ally of Governor Akeredolu said the security agencies have made necessary security arrangements to ensure the safety of lives and property of the people.