From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Ondo State governorship election petitions tribunal will, tomorrow, hold its inaugural sitting in Akure, the state capital.

Justice Umar Abubakar, leading two other Justices will hear the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede, against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was declared winner of the October 10, 2020 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal was established pursuant to section 285 of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution ( as Amended) and section 133 of the Electoral Act 2011( as Amended) to address disputes arising from elections.

Jegede had dragged Akeredolu before the tribunal to challenge the alleged anomalies in the governorship election.