Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ondo APC Mandate Group, have warned the ruling party’s national leadership that fielding the incumbent, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, for the October 10 governorship poll will cost the party the ticket.

Protesting at the party’s national secretariat on Friday morning, the Mandate group who accused Governor Akeredeolu of anti-party during the 2019 Presidential election, argued that giving him party ticket is like rewarding disloyalty.

Speaking to newsmen while responding to the question of the option left for them should the party give him ticket, convener of the protesters, Comrade Olugnenga Bojuwomi, said: “We don’t expect the national leadership of the party to allow Akeredeolu to contest even the primary.

“In fact, if we are in a sane society and the party is working normal, we don’t expect Akeredeolu to still be in the party. If the party eventually feature Akeredeolu as the sole candidate after the July primaries, we the APC members in Ondo will going to do our anti-party activities by campaigning against the APC during the election.

“APC will just forget Ondo State if the party rewards Akeredeolu’s disloyalty because what it means is that disloyalty pays. It is wrong to think that the state Assembly members purchasing form for him speaks volume of his support.

“We all know how legislators work in this country. The situation is the same in the state. They are always the governors’ stooge and where he is going, they go. They are rubber-stamp legislators. Whatever comes from them is not funny because they are just performing their bid,” he said.

Making further allegations while reading from a prepared speech, Olugnenga said: “Our great party APC, and Ondo people will not easily forget the antiparty role of Akeredolu as Mr. Governor delivered Atiku even up to the Supreme Court!

“As no regard attitude for Mr. President and APC leaders on the part of Ondo State Governor Akeredolu continues unabated, it is evidently clear that he still followed the dangerous trend up to the Supreme Court during the presidential election petition tribunal against President Buhari,” he quipped.

Reacting to the allegations from the group, members of the Ondo State House of Assembly who were at the national secretariat to purchase nomination forms for the governor, had dismissed it.

According to former Deputy Speaker, Aderoboye Samuel; “I am glad you claimed that the allegation came from a group of people. In actual fact there is no factionalisation within the APC in Ondo State. But if you are talking about pressure groups you can’t divorce from politics.

“They are the people who will always want to terrorise the governor. Talking about anti-party, the governor ever never visit any ground to campaign for anybody. He has no right to stop those that contested under the platform of AA,” he dismissed.