Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State government said it has uncovered plans by some people to produce customized wisky in the name of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to use for his second term campaign.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Ojo Oyewamide said “the carefully packaged plot involves the production of an imaginary Blue Label (Johnny Walker) brand of whisky, with the inscription of the Ondo State official logo on it.”

“Also carefully imprinted is Aketi, with the ‘T’ appearing as Mr. Governor’s signature.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Akeredolu does not require to produce customized drinks of that nature for his re-election. Neither has he commissioned any associate, friend or even aides to embark on such wasteful venture. This is more so, that Governor Akeredolu’s modest and non-ostentatious life style has never been in doubt.

“Accordingly, the supposedly customized Aketi Whisky which is now trending on a platform known as the IDANRE HILLS REPORTERS should therefore, be ignored.

“It appears inconceivable to pre-empt the outcome of any investigation in respect of this distasteful act. All the same, it is pertinent to let the general public know that those behind this grand plot are desperate power mongers who will stop at nothing to create despicable and imaginary scenarios to play their game.

“Clearly, the motive is to create the impression that so much of State money has been spent to produce the Whisky. Aside this already deflated plot, many more are expected from these political scavengers on an impossible mission.

“The Governor, having been briefed of this devious act, has taken steps to unravel those behind it through lawful means,” he added.