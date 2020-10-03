•No, it’s ZLP, PDP promoting thugs -APC

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A socio political group in Ondo State, Democracy Alliance Network has accused the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and his political party, All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring thuggery ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu who is seeking re-election on the platform of the APC was alleged to have recruited thugs and already placing them in different strategic locations ahead of the polls. The group also alleged that Akeredolu and some members of the APC are contacting motor dealers in the state to procure Hilux vehicles to convey fake policemen and soldiers around during the October 10 governorship poll. The group in a statement issued by its publicity secretary, Mr Ibrahim Igbekele alleged that “already, the Akeredolu-led government has imported thugs from Lagos, Osun, Ekiti and Kogi States to Ondo State and these thugs have been checked into different hotels across the state. Guns have been brought in.

“The assignment given to the thugs is to hijack ballot boxes at INEC polling units and replace them with new ones already stuffed with fake ballots in favour of the ruling party. The presidency should intervene to stop this impending carnage,” he added. He called on the United Nations, the United States and the European Union to prevail on the President Muhammadu Buhari led federal government to stop violence, which he said could lead to catastrophic consequences for the state and the country at large.

“The incumbent governor and his party are desperate and do not care about human blood; all that matters to them is to overcome their rejection by the people by plunging the state into chaos. This must not happen,” he warned. But, the APC in its reaction alleged that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) are those sponsoring violence in the state, citing various attacks on members of the party in Owo, Ipele and Oba-Akoko.

The spokesperson, Akeredolu Campaign Organization, Mr Olabode Olatunde denied the allegations leveled against Akeredolu and the APC, just as he alleged that the ZLP had already recruited thugs who reside in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state. Olatunde who alleged that the group was partisan, noted that the plan to orchestrate violence ahead of the gubernatorial poll only exists in the minds of the opposition parties.

He said a sinister plot by the ZLP to militarise Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State during the Saturday’s governorship election has been uncovered.