The leaderships of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State and in Nigeria have been charged to support the candidacy of the party,Mr. Eyitayo Jegede in the gubernatorial election slated for October.

National Coordinator, PDP Coalition (PDPCo), Dr. Emeka Kalu in a statement said it was high time to move the state in the right direction and called on PDP supporters and the masses to overwhelmingly support Jegede in his plan to redirect the state in all spheres.

Kalu said Jegede was on a mission to rescue the state from its present quagmire, adding that he’s a man with impeccable character and of high intellectual competence with the clout to work for the growth and prosperity of the state.

He stated that if voted into office, Jegede would focus attention on education, standard infrastructural development and total human capital investment.

He said: “It is pertinent as it is ironical to point out that as Nigerians, we keep doing the same thing over and over while at the same time expecting to get a different result. This is a fact that only facing the truth can bring change for us.

“We must do something differently this time by rooting for a man with the intellectual capacity and administrative capability to turn around the fortunes of the state from 2020 going forward.

“Let the people of Ondo State understand that this is a golden opportunity presented to them to make the desired change or continue to endure another eight years circle of poverty and failed premises that has trailed Nigeria since 2015,” he said.

He emphasized that the PDPCo believed in total rescue and possible redirection of the Nigerian nation, stressing that the determination to set the record straight in Ondo State could never be overemphasized.