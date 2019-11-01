Paul Erewuba

A socio-political group, Ondo Youth for Good Governance (OSYGG), has endorsed Adeyinka Egunjobi for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

OSYGG President, Ola Pius, in a statement, described Egunjobi, erstwhile aspirant for Akoko North East state constituency on All Progressives Congress (APC) platform as ‘a man of impeccable character, team player, true son the of soil, sincere party man with a midas touch and good choice for our dear state.”

Pius said what the state needed was an energetic and vibrant young man as governor of the state.

“He is a leader who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way. He is fully prepared and committed to inspired the people of Ondo to dream more, learn more, do more, and achieve more. He is the ‘right man’ for Ondo Government House,” he said.