From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure
A socio political group, Ondo State Indigenes for Peaceful Co-existence has warned against violence and crisis in the Saturday’s governorship election holding in the state.
The group also condemned the violence and crisis that characterised
electioneering campaign in the state.
The group in a statement issued by its coordinator, Mr Adebola Oni
said “it is pertinent to express our worries about the current
happenings in Ondo State ahead of the gubernatorial election coming up
on October 10, 2020, especially the harassment of innocent citizens
and oppressive obstructions causing unnecessary traffic jams.
“We have observed with shock and concern about series of dangerous
attacks on campaign trains of opposition parties by suspected thugs in
the entourage of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).
“We had earlier noticed sparks of violence and attacks in Idanre,
Idanre Local Government Area of the state in preparation for the local
councils polls, though with the belief that security agencies,
particularly the Police would check the activities of the miscreants
before the governorship election.
“It is shocking to observe that despite the obvious attacks on the
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s candidate close shave
with death during the attacks in Oba-Akoko, Akoko South west Local
Government Area, nobody has been arrested by the Police in connection
with the attacks.
“These miscreants are left untouched and have continued to perpetrate
more dastardly acts across different local governments in the state
unchecked.
“This week, some persons in company of PDP standard bearer were shot
by the same miscreants at Ipele in Owo Local Government Area. Nobody
has been arrested because these thugs are untouchable because they
allegedly belong to the ruling party in the state.
“In the light of the series of unrest in the state, we hereby condemn
in its totality all political intimidation and attacks in whatever
disguise.
“We also call on all participating parties and their candidates,
particularly Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to embrace peace and allow
the people of the state decide who should be their governor for
another four years.
“Candidates should restrain from displaying acts of desperation, which
we observe had been responsible for the sudden rise in violence in the
state and give room for free, fair and acceptable poll on October 10,
2020.
“We also charge all candidates on whose entourage thugs had attacked
other parties to call them to order so that the election would not be
marred by violence.
“Moreover, we call on all security agencies, especially the Police to
rise up to the task and nip the violence in the bud. Our association
is apolitical and the safety of life and property is of great
importance to us.
“We charge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to
ensure it put in its best in the conduct of the election and ensure it
turns out to be an improvement on the Edo State gubernatorial
election.
“We also call on the residents to vote for the candidate of their
choice irrespective of the act of intimidation being displayed by
certain political thugs,” he added.
Leave a Reply