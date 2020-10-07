From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A socio political group, Ondo State Indigenes for Peaceful Co-existence has warned against violence and crisis in the Saturday’s governorship election holding in the state.

The group also condemned the violence and crisis that characterised

electioneering campaign in the state.

The group in a statement issued by its coordinator, Mr Adebola Oni

said “it is pertinent to express our worries about the current

happenings in Ondo State ahead of the gubernatorial election coming up

on October 10, 2020, especially the harassment of innocent citizens

and oppressive obstructions causing unnecessary traffic jams.

“We have observed with shock and concern about series of dangerous

attacks on campaign trains of opposition parties by suspected thugs in

the entourage of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We had earlier noticed sparks of violence and attacks in Idanre,

Idanre Local Government Area of the state in preparation for the local

councils polls, though with the belief that security agencies,

particularly the Police would check the activities of the miscreants

before the governorship election.

“It is shocking to observe that despite the obvious attacks on the

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s candidate close shave

with death during the attacks in Oba-Akoko, Akoko South west Local

Government Area, nobody has been arrested by the Police in connection

with the attacks.

“These miscreants are left untouched and have continued to perpetrate

more dastardly acts across different local governments in the state

unchecked.

“This week, some persons in company of PDP standard bearer were shot

by the same miscreants at Ipele in Owo Local Government Area. Nobody

has been arrested because these thugs are untouchable because they

allegedly belong to the ruling party in the state.

“In the light of the series of unrest in the state, we hereby condemn

in its totality all political intimidation and attacks in whatever

disguise.

“We also call on all participating parties and their candidates,

particularly Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to embrace peace and allow

the people of the state decide who should be their governor for

another four years.

“Candidates should restrain from displaying acts of desperation, which

we observe had been responsible for the sudden rise in violence in the

state and give room for free, fair and acceptable poll on October 10,

2020.

“We also charge all candidates on whose entourage thugs had attacked

other parties to call them to order so that the election would not be

marred by violence.

“Moreover, we call on all security agencies, especially the Police to

rise up to the task and nip the violence in the bud. Our association

is apolitical and the safety of life and property is of great

importance to us.

“We charge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to

ensure it put in its best in the conduct of the election and ensure it

turns out to be an improvement on the Edo State gubernatorial

election.

“We also call on the residents to vote for the candidate of their

choice irrespective of the act of intimidation being displayed by

certain political thugs,” he added.