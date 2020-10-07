Ondo Guber: I am confident of winning- Ajayi

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State deputy governor and governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Mr Agboola Ajayi has declared that he will defeat other candidates contesting the Saturday’s governorship election and emerge the next governor of the state.

Ajayi who spoke in Owo, headquarters of Owo Local Government Area of the state at the grand finale of the ZLP governorship campaign rally, said he has all it takes to defeat other candidates in the election.

He told residents of the state not to panic during the Saturday’s election but go out and cast their votes.

He said the threat of violence before, during and after the election is an empty one as security agencies would be on ground to protect lives and properties.

The Deputy Governor regretted the violence that had claimed people’s lives during the clashes among rival political parties.

He advised his supporters not to take arm against anybody but should go out, vote and make sure their votes count.

His words “We are here to campaign. We are not here to fight anybody. Please, don’t allow anybody to provoke you. Vote and protect your votes.”

In his remarks, former Governor of the state, Dr Olusegun Mimiko said many people were scared to attend political rallies because of the violence of the past.

Mimiko who is the national leader of ZLP said not less than five people have lost their lives in the last few weeks as a result of political violence.

“They should ask Governor Rotimi Akeredolu why his party members are using guns to pursue members of rival political parties,” he said.

He criticised the use of shuttle buses meant to convey students of primary schools for electioneering campaign by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mimiko said “Our party believes that government projects are for the benefit of the people. They should know that there is life after office.”