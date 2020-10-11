Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party “ZLP” in the Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi said he will soon take an official position on the outcome of the election.

Ajayi who is also the incumbent deputy governor of the state said he’s yet to take any official position on the outcome of the election.

He said the leadership of his party will soon meet and come up with a position on the outcome of the election.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Director General, Agboola Ajayi Campaign Organization, Dr Kola Ademujimi, the deputy governor noted that the governorship election was characterised by violence and vote buying.

He said “I want to formally appreciate our leaders, members of our great party and particularly the good people of Ondo State for your support, co-operation and show of love towards our party through your votes for the Zenith Labour Party during the gubernatorial election held on Saturday 10th October, 2020.

“I wish to specially commend the resilience, doggedness and strong determination of the National Leader of our party, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, the Ondo State chairman of ZLP, Joseph Akinlaja, all members of the state Executive Committee, party leaders and the good people of Ondo State in the face of naked intimidation, harrassment, threat and blatant abuse of state powers by the ruling APC government before and during the election.

“Your overall performance was highly commendable and historical. May God reward your show of love and compassion towards this worthy political project.

‘The party, after the collation of reports from our various field officers, may take an official position on this election in the coming days,” he added.