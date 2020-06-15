Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ondo, Eddy Olafeso, has promised to run a development-oriented government if he is elected the state governor.

Olafeso made the promise after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms for the governorship primary, at the party’s national secretariat, in Abuja, at the weekend.

Olafeso, who is also the PDP national vice chairman, South West, said he would not pay lip service to the development of the state but rather identify areas of funding that would enable him embark on developmental projects, without overburdening the people through revenue drive.

“We are not going to pay lip service to these critical aspects of development as our collective existence rests on them. Our resolve is to identify areas of funding to enable us give life back to our people through serious revenue drive that will not be a burden on our people but will yield responsible finances to the coffers of government through, mostly God-given resources; through tourism and other nature-endowed resources.

“Our very fertile land and forest reserves will help in generating enormous resources for use for the state as we look inwards to better the lot of our people other than waiting for crumbs from the table of the Federal Government. We will run an all-inclusive government to access ideas and contributions from within and without the immediate environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, another aspirant, Jegede, has obtained his nomination form ahead of July 22 primary election and said he will be sworn in as governor in February 2021.

Jegede, a former attorney general and commissioner for justice in the state, was accompanied to the national secretariat of the party, in Abuja by his supporters, including Adedayo Omolafe and Ikengboju Gboluga, to pick the forms.

Addressing Eyitayo and his entourage, National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, assured them of credible and transparent primary on July 22.

Secondus, who was represented by the Deputy National Chairman, South, Yemi Akinwonmi, said: “It is our responsibility to conduct integrity-base primary. It is not our duty here to preach zoning. We want to assure you that we will not do anything that is not normal.”

Jegede said the governorship election is the project of all residents of the state, not an individual. By the special grace of God, on October 10, PDP will be declared winner of the election.

“Also, in February 2021, I will be sworn in as the elected governor of the state on the PDP platform by God’s grace. PDP is back and we are back for good. I am happy that you have assured us that the party is known for transparency.

“We are ready to go into this and God’s willing, we are going to win the primary and go ahead to win the governorship election,” he said.