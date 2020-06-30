Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Olusola Oke, has said that his mission to contest the Ondo state election is to rescue the ruling party from sliding into opposition after the October poll.

Fielding questions from newsmen after returning his completed expression of interest and nomination forms, he lamented that Ondo indigenes are looking miserable against their expectations from the administration that came with change mantra.

“My intervention this time is for two reasons. The first is to save the APC in Ondo state from sliding into opposition because at the turn of the event in that state today if there is no intervention, only God will save our party. It cannot be said that somebody like me is in that party and in my presence, the party will sleep off.

“So, I am intervening to stop the problem. As you are aware in the last general elections, the expectations of Nigerians and people of Ondo state we’re defeated and by the defeat the party suffered as a result of directionless leadership. We lost two senatorial seats, five House of Representatives seats, and above it all the presidential election in Ondo state.

“We lost it to the dying people’s Democratic Party (PDP). It is unfortunate because that is not our true character, strength, and influence. In Ondo state, APC should lose no election because those are in the helms of affairs mismanaged the fortune of the party.

“All I can do with my other compatriots is to rise to the challenge. The people of Ondo state are looking miserable. They are not getting their expectations from our administration in the state.

“Despite all the hopes given as a mantra of change, our people are disappointed and in order for them to vet the anger against our party, I have to step forward as one that is familiar with the terrain. I spent all my life with them, I have been part of their suffering. I think I can be the instrument to bring about the needed change.

“There are three things you use to determine a politician, has he ever been a party administrator? Has he ever been a lawmaker? Has he ever operated in the executive arm? I operated in these three segments. I had been a lawmaker in the National Assembly. I had been an administrator in different capacities and I have been a party administrator in the highest level. I was legal officer at the local, state, and national levels.

“So, I know how to treat lawmakers, administrators, and party leaders. Those are the things that the party needs at this time. I want to put an end to a situation where party leaders will be total. I want to put an end to a situation where people of Ondo state will operate and move in command, not in love. I want an end to a situation where the welfare of the people will not be the priority of the government or where the capital flight or a little resource available will be taken out of the state.

“I want to bring to bear a situation where government will generate wealth, where our agricultural products will be brought easily for commerce with minimum payment. Since 1976 when the state was created, no attention was given to the rural areas and it is in these rural areas that wealth resides, the coastal, mineral, human, and agricultural resources. I want to bring about a new change and for this to materialise, our party must do the right thing,” he said.