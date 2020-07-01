Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, Olusola Oke, has said his mission to contest the Ondo State election is to rescue the ruling party from sliding into opposition after the October poll.

Fielding questions from newsmen after returning his completed expression of interest and nomination forms, Oke lamented that Ondo indigenes are looking miserable against their expectations from the administration that came with change mantra.

“My intervention this time is for two reasons. The first is to save the APC in Ondo from sliding into opposition because if there is no intervention, only God will save our party. It cannot be said somebody like me is in that party and in my presence, the party will sleep off,” he said