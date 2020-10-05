Romanus Ugwu, Akure



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that though wearing facemasks is compulsory for this weekend’s Ondo state governorship election, the Commission will however disenfranchise any electorate with facemasks branded with party or individual candidate identity.



Reading a prepared speech at the INEC Stakeholders meeting for the Ondo poll, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ondo, Ambassador (Dr.) Rufus Oloruntoyin Akeju, revealed that every arrangements are in place, stressing that the commission cannot afford to fail.



The number of registered voters stood at 1822,346, the number of collected Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) are 1,478,460, while the uncollected ones are 343,886. Therefore the electorate cleared to vote for the Saturday poll are 1,478,460.



We have deployed all the non-sensitive materials to all the LGAs. Party agents cannot assist visually impaired. They will use braille ballots. We will still adopt the compulsory wearing of facemasks but we will not allow anything electorate with branded facemasks to vote,” he warned.