Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has chastised the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, over claim that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s administration has failed the people.

Jegede had said the Akeredolu’s administration failed to prioritise the needs of the people.

He also said the inter-change bridge constructed on Benin-Ore express Road by Akeredolu’s administration was unnecessary, considering other vital needs of the people.

But the APC said Jegede’s claim showed he was not familiar with the people and an expression of ignorance about governance.

The party, in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Steve Otaloro, said: “We viewed with disgust the conservative partisan claim of Jegede in which he insinuated that Akeredolu embarked on a phoney project in respect of the overhead bridge built at Ore as reckless and perfidious.

“His reference to education as an area on which the government should have spent the fund for the construction, displays his lack of adequate knowledge of how government is run; as governance must touch the life of its people in different areas of need.

“The Ore interchange bridge is one of the ways government strives to reduce traffic lockdown and the rate of vehicular accidents which, very often, claim the lives of our people around the area. To save life is priceless, while the benefits of that interchange to the daily life and the economy of our state are not easily quantifiable.

“We wish to advise Jegede to do his findings before committing himself to wild submissions as the government of Akeredolu has improved the standard of education tremendously since he attained the office of the governor of Ondo State.

“It is pitiable to hear Jegede condemned such expedient project as it was on record that he was chairman of the committee that recommended it for the previous PDP administration to undergo the construction of the Dome, but terminated the construction of the 10,000 capacity New Stadium, Owena Water reticulation projects and several other projects embarked on by the former governor Olusegun Agagu administration, thereby shortchanging the interest of our youths, majority of the indigenes of the state and, particularly, his people in Akure for a white elephant project that allowed him and his boss personal benefits.

“The people of Ondo State would recall that Jegede was the chairman of the State Tenders Board during the former governor Olusegun Mimiko’s administration. The board was never productive in any way as its activities were far from following due process,” he said.