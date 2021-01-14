From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10, 2020 election in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, has closed his case before the election petitions tribunal.

Jegede’s party, the PDP also closed its case at the tribunal.

Counsel to the petitioners, Onyechi Ipeazu said they have opted to narrow their case to the evidences presented before the court. Jegede and PDP listed over 400 witnesses and many exhibits to defend their case before the tribunal.

Ikpeazu said they are no longer interested in calling further witnesses aside Jegede who was in the witness box on Tuesday Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Charles Edosomwan prayed the court for time to further study the petitions to enable them open their defence.

Counsel to All Progressives Congress (APC), Lateef Fagbemi and that of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his running mate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Chief Akin Olujimi, did not oppose the prayer of INEC.

The tribunal, however, adjourned further hearing till next week Tuesday to enable the first respondent, (INEC) open its evidence in rebuttal.