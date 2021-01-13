From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10, 2020, governorship election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has closed his case before the election petitions tribunal.

Jegede’s party, the PDP, has also closed its case before the tribunal.

Counsel to the petitioners Onyechi Ipeazu said they have opted to narrow their case to the evidence presented before the court.

Jegede and the PDP listed over 400 witnesses and many exhibits to defend their case before the tribunal.

Ikpeazu said they are no longer interested in calling further witnesses apart from Jegede who was in the witness box on Tuesday, January 12.

Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Mr Charles Edosomwan prayed the court for time to further study the petitions and be able to open their defence.

Counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Mr Lateef Fagbemi and that of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his running mate, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Cheif Akin Olujimi, did not oppose the prayer of the INEC.

The tribunal adjourned further hearing until next week Tuesday, January 19, to enable the first respondent (INEC) open its evidence in rebuttal.