Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A former commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, yesterday, edged out seven others to clinch the governorship ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the October 10 governorship election.

In the contest, Jegede polled 888 out of the 2,011 total votes cast to beat his closest rival and Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, with 657.

Jegede commended the electoral committee for conducting “a transparent exercise.”

He also thanked the people of the state, his fellow aspirants and party delegates for the victory.

The PDP candidate said the end will soon come to the reign of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jegede said he was prepared to get the state back on track in the October 10 governorship election.

He also called for support and cooperation of other aspirants and party members as he embarks on securing victory for the party.

“With the support of the people of the state and party members, we will take over government of Ondo State on October 10.

“We are all winners in Ondo State and I dedicate this victory to the people and to my co-aspirants who have shown the spirit of sportsmanship.

“By this victory, we serve a notice on the APC that for them, the end has come. By the grace of God, with the assistance of the people and support of the co-aspirants, we will take over the government of Ondo State on October 2020,” he said.

Chairman of the primary committee and Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, said Jegede polled the highest number of lawful votes in the election.

“By the powers conferred on me as the chairman of the Electoral Committee and returning officer for this exercise, I announce that Jegede, having scored the highest votes cast and met all the requirements of our party’s guidelines for the conduct of this election, is hereby declared winner of the PDP governorship primary in Ondo State, and is returned elected,” he said.

Other contestants, including a former national vice chairman (South West), Eddy Olafeso, polled 175 votes, former House of Representatives member, Bode Ayorinde, had 95 votes, Banji Okunomo polled 90 votes while Boluwaji Kunlere garnered 33 votes.

Others are Sola Ebiseeni who had 29 votes and Godday Erewa 14 while 64 invalid votes were recorded.

Ugwuanyi, who conducted the election with his colleague from Adamawa State, Adamu Umaru Fintiri and other members of the electoral committee, appreciated the aspirants and delegates for their comportment and commitment to the success of the exercise.

He urged the aspirants to close ranks and work for PDP victory in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, the first runner up, Ajayi, declared that he fought against many forces both within and outside the party at the election.

He said it was a battle he fought with determination to liberate the state.

In a statement by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore, Ajayi said: “The people have spoken, and we accept the outcome in good faith, knowing that it was a race against different forces. We remain undaunted and resolute about our commitment to a people-oriented government against personalised democracy,” he said.