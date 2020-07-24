Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede may be under serious pressure to pick the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi as his running mate for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

This is even as the deputy governor, Me Ajayi has assured that he was not ready to leave the PDP for any other political party despite loosing the primary election.

Ajayi who spoke through the Director General of his campaign Organization, Dr Kola Ademujimi which appreciating his supporters for their loyalty said he would remain in PDP.

Sources within the PDP in Ondo State said there are moves by some leaders of the party to ensure that serves as Jegede’s running mate.

Already, it was gathered that the party is considering zoning the deputy governorship position to Ondo South senatorial district where Ajayi hails from.

Jegede, an indigene of Akure in the central senatorial district, it was learnt has not made up his mind on the choice of his running mate.

Ajayi who dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (PDP) for the PDP last month was the first runner up at the PDP primary.

A source told Saturday Sun that some leaders of the party are favourably disposed to the choice of Ajayi because of his popularity, having polled a reasonable votes at the party’s primary election despite joining the race late.

The source said “Some PDP national leaders including a governor from the North West geo political zone have been talking to Jegede on the need to pick Ajayi as his running mate.

“They emphasized on the point that the National leadership of the party does not want a situation whereby Ajayi, who defected as a sitting Deputy Governor feels neglected after the primary.

“They also stressed that apart from the fact that Ajayi is a grass root mobiliser, Jegede needs a running mate that can match whoever is picked by the APC as Akeredolu’s running mate from the southern senatorial district,” the source added.

According to him, a five man reconciliation committee is to be set up by the PDP National Working Committee with a view to holding discussions with the duo of Jegede and Ajayi in the next one week to harmonise interests before the issue of running mate will be laid to rest.