Chinelo Obogo

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has congratulated Governor Olurotimi Akeredolu on his re-election as the executive governor of Ondo state.

In a statement from the publicity secretary, Seye Oladejo, the party said Akeredolu’s victory is a referendum on his performance in his first term.

The party said Akeredolu’s victory shows that the opposition is no match whenever there is unity.

“The victory is a referendum on his sterling performance in the first term to the commendation and appreciation of the good people of Ondo state, but to the consternation and bewilderment of his political opponents.

His victory is a further testimony of Ondo state as progressive that is desirous and deserving of good governance.

“The majority endorsement of Akeredolu is a challenge to build on his past achievements and address the yearnings of the people. The victory of the ruling APC shows that the opposition is no match whenever we have all hands on deck working for the overall interest of the party. It reinforces our conviction that the loss of Edo state was an own goal which is not beyond redemption in the near future.

“By the same token, we congratulate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who as the chairman of the Ondo state Campaign council for Governorship election brought his Midas touch to bear to ensure the desired result.