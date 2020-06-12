Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ondo State legislators and government appointees have purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredeolu.

Speaking after purchasing the nomination forms at the party secretariat in Abuja, yesterday, the delegation, led by the governor’s Special Adviser on Political Matters, Victor Olabintan, said Akeredeolu has done much to deserve second term re-election.

While submitting that apart from touching lives of the people in his first tenure, they claimed that he will also have the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The delegation also revealed that even as the party’s stakeholders have decided on an indirect mode of primary to nominate a candidate, they are however aware of the fact that the national leadership of the party has the final authority on the mode to adopt.

Former deputy speaker, Adegboroye Samuel, who spoke on behalf of the legislators, said: “He has made life more meaningful to the people of Ondo State. And we, the legislators, know that it is time to pay back.

“It is a collective responsibility for all of us in resolving that before other aspirants could start coming, we should show appreciation for what he has done. The good people of Ondo State are solidly behind him for what he has done, what he is doing and the more good thing to come from him.

“We believe in continuity, no project, programme should be abandoned. We, representing the people of Ondo, are here together with the executives and interest groups to obtain forms, not on his behalf but for him. We were not compelled neither were we forced nor borrowed. It was borne out of our willingness based on his integrity and honesty, in improving the lives of the people,” he said.