Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday tasked the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the party’s campaign committee for Ondo State governorship election, to ensure the party retains the state in the upcoming election.

He gave the charge when he met with the campaign council for the Ondo election, when they came to present the candidate and governor of the state, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, to him at the State House.

Briefing State House Correspondents, on the purpose of their visit, Chairman of the APC’s National Caretaker Committee and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, also said President Buhari expressed his confidence in Akeredolu’s chances, even as he officially offered the candidate his blessings.

The delegation also included the Chairman of the APC Campaign Committee for the Ondo State governorship election, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos; the Governor of Plateau State, Mr Simon Lalong; the Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu and the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to Buni, the ruling party would carry the day in the Ondo election, asserting that only APC could win the state as the candidate had proven to be an excellent administrator in his first term as governor.

“Like I have earlier said, Mr. President has endorsed him and he commended him for his efforts in the last four years as he is aware of the transformation and the development he has made in the last four years.

“APC is the only party that can win election in Ondo, not only because APC as a party is the only party but because the governor there is performing and has performed, the people of Ondo state have seen themselves and have agreed to themselves that yes, he is the only man they can trust for the next four years.

“So Mr. President has made it and has endorsed him. That’s what we have been looking for, his blessing, his endorsement, his encouragement and his support and we have gotten that already.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the campaign committee, Sanwo-Olu, said though the party is confident of its chances of returning Akeredolu as governor because of his development strides, the campaign would not take the people for granted, reaching out to everyone in the nook and cranny of the state.

“When you have a good product and people have seen and have agreed, it makes our job easier. Our good friend and brother, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has not only done well, he is a progressive and he is a man that has stood over the last four years, carrying his people along and doing all to ensure that good governance continues in Ondo State.”

Akeredolu, on his part said President Buhari had given the party to go out and ensure victory for the party, adding that the party would not take the task for granted.

“All of us, we are not taking things for granted and we know that by the grace of the Almighty God, success is ours. When we got to the President like the Chairman has said, we received his blessings, he spoke to us, he encouraged us to move on and do our best and make sure that we win Ondo State for APC.

“Ondo State is an APC state and we are certain that it is not going to get out of our hands. Whatever it will take, by the power of the Almighty God, using all civil means, appealing to our people”, he said.