Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Former Ondo State Governor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and his enstranged deputy who was impeached before the end of the expiration of his tenure, Mr Alli Olanusi may have reunited over the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

It was gathered at the weekend that Olanusi has concluded arrangements to dump the Unity Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which he leads and resolved to work for the deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi who is likely going to contest under the platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) led by Mimiko.

Both Mimiko and Olanusi had since the impeachment of the later been at loggerhead but it was gathered that the two political gladiators met recently and discussed issues relating to the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Olanusi was impeached and replaced by Alhaji Azees Olubiyo following his (Olanusi) defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC while serving in the PDP administration of Mimiko.

Since his defection to the APC, Olanusi has continued to challenge the leadership of the party and he sponsored opposition against Akeredolu during his election in 2016, just as he repeated similar thing in the recently conducted governorship primary election of the party.

Olanusi who is the leader of the unity forum, a faction within the APC in the state, supported Chief Olusola One during the primary.

However, the eventual emergence of Akeredolu and the resolve of Oke and other governorship aspirants of the party to support Akeredolu may have led to the sudden shift of loyalty to Mimiko and his party, ZLP.

It was gathered that Olanusi’s decision was prompted on his personal hatred for Akeredolu who is the flag bearer of the APC and his resolve to ensure that he leaves office.

Also, it was gathered that the former deputy governor has abandoned the Unity forum and it appears the faction has collapsed.

While Oke and his supporters have decided to support Governor Akeredolu, Olanusi has pitched his tent with Akeredolu’s deputy.

It was gathered that Olanusi and his supporters will soon declare formally their support for Ajayi and announce their defection to the ZLP.