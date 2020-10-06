Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Peace Committee (NPC) has called for a free, fair, credible and peaceful governorship poll in Ondo State.

The NPC, in a statement by its Chairman, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd), called on every stakeholder in the October 10 election to live up to the principles of impartiality, neutrality and statesmanship.

The Peace Committee particularly called on the candidates, the security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the civil societies, the traditional rulers and the citizens of Ondo State to support the peaceful process in the State. The NPC recalled its role in the 2015 and 2019 elections, including the just concluded Edo State Governorship Election, urging electoral stakeholders in the state to support the committee in ensuring a peaceful election.

“To navigate Nigeria’s political landscape is tough, and to contribute to free, fair and credible elections is even more complex. Since 2015, and in line with its mandate, the National Peace Committee (NPC), has supported and contributed immensely to peaceful elections in Nigeria.

“The period immediately preceding the 2015 general elections, Nigeria was rife with speculations that the elections would lead to the country’s ultimate disintegration.”

The committee worked tirelessly to support peaceful elections and facilitate a non-violent transfer of power. In the same vein, the political process leading up to the 2019 elections created severe fears and concerns.