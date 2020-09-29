Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has debunked insinuations that his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, left the All Progressives Congress (APC) with numerous number of the party faithful.

He said it was only Ajayi that left the APC for Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) while many other members of the party remain in the APC fold.

Akeredolu who spoke on a live television programme monitored in Akure yesterday, said his deputy was too desperate to govern the state.

He said his deputy was pushed by ambition, adding that he was yet to understand why Ajayi failed to find peace in the office.

He said, “the Deputy Governor is the only person that left the party. He left with no other person. The SSG that resigned is still with us in the party. All the aspirants that ran with me at the primaries are together with me. I know that God’s hand is in this project.

“Issue of Deputy Governor happens all the time. It is not a new phenomenon. Only people who are guided by God’s principle can have a settled mind. Ambition will run people mad. It is primitive to look for the downfall of your principal,” he added.

On the alleged violence threat by an APC chieftain, Isaacs Kekemeke, Akeredolu said Kekemeke was a man of peace and didn’t mean what he said on a video that has gone viral on the social media.