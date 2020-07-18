Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Barely 48 hours to the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Ondo State, the party has announced its resolve to adopt indirect primary.

By this, only the party’s delegates from wards to state level will participate in the exercise holding on Monday.

The chairman, Ondo State primary election committee of the party who is also the Kogi State governor, Mr Yahaya Bello disclosed that the leadership of the party has agreed on indirect primary. The Independent National Electoral Commission I (INEC) had recently announced that the party would adopt indirect mode for the conduct of its primary election. But some governorship aspirants of the party protested against the decision, claiming that it would favour the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Led by Chief Olusola Oke, 11 of the aspirants staged a peaceful protest at the national secretariat of the party, alleging that conducting the primary election through indirect mode will be an advantage for Akeredolu.

However, Bello declared that the party will not shift ground on its resolve to conduct the primary through indirect system. Bello said “On the issue of the mode of primary, this has been settled by the National Working Committee and ratified by National Executive Committee which gives the opportunity to the state executive committee to choose the mode of primary that they would want. This has been settled.

“The Ondo primary election would be conducted via indirect mode. This was the option chosen by the Ondo State chapter of the party and ratified by NEC of our great party at the last meeting. So, we are going for indirect primary.”