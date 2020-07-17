Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two prominent governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke and Mr Isaac Kekemeke on Friday shuned the peace parley called by the leadership of the party.

The national secretariat of the party had set up a peace and reconciliation committee to intervene in the crisis rocking the party ahead of the July 20 governorship primary election of the party.

The committee headed by the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Bello had called for a meeting but the two governorship aspirants did not honour the invitation.

However, the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu who is also a governorship aspirant of the party attended the meeting.

The chairman of the committee who had earlier met with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said the main objective of the committee is to reconcile all aggrieved members of the party in the state.

Also in attendance was the former deputy governor of the state and leader of the APC Unity Forum, Alhaji Alli Olanusi.

The governorship aspirants at the meeting include Messrs Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Bukola Adetula and Sola Iji.

However, some other governorship aspirants sent representatives to the meeting.